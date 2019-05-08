Community newspaper veteran Laura Crozier joined the staff at The Baxley News-Banner this week and will assume the position of editor for the publication. Crozier has been in the newspaper business for over 25 years, most recently serving as editor at the Alma Times in neighboring Bacon County. She has also worked as editor at the Charlton County Herald, and as a staff writer at the Douglas Enterprise.
“I’ve been ‘right next door’ and have shopped, eaten, and attended events in Baxley for a long time,” she says. “I’m excited to get to know the community and its people better through this new opportunity.”
She hopes to spend the next few weeks exploring Appling County and getting to meet as many people as possible.
“I am excited that Laura has joined our newspaper family,” said Publisher Jamie Gardner. “The News-Banner had been searching for an editor for months and I believe that Laura will be the perfect fit for this position and be an asset to Baxley and Appling County.”
Originally from California,...
Laura Crozier joins News-Banner staff
