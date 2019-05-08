Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey says that on Friday, May 3, at approximately 8:47 p.m., officers from the police department, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and EMA answered a call to an address on Bryan Street in reference to a possible shooting.
On arrival a person/victim, who was later identified as Isaiah White, 47 of Baxley, was found to have been shot once in the chest area and was lying on the ground. EMS arrived on the scene and administered first aid then transported the victim to the Appling Health Care ER for injuries he sustained. Later, the victim was air-lifted to Memorial in Savannah where he is listed in stable condition.
A lookout was posted to all units and surrounding counties to be on the lookout for a person of interest in connection with the shooting, and that he was to be considered armed and dangerous.
After a brief search of several areas, the person in question was located and was detained for investigation into the shooting. After the investigation, it was discovered the assault came as a result of ...
Baxley man charged with Friday shooting
