Even when I stand in my front yard, I can smell the Confederate jasmine blooming out back on its own private trellis. It towers above my head. It grows on the fence beside the hammock, too, and disappears among the leaves of the oaks up overhead. If it’s blooming, you’ll know it. Years ago, when I first planted it, Mr. Calahan assured me that it would grow anywhere, even though it prefers full sun. That plant has proved him right many times over.
When I walk onto the back deck, the sweet smell of petunias wafts to my nose. I love the deep purple variety and have them in pots on the front and back decks. Their red, white, and pink cousins grow in the yard. Many of them volunteer, and we’re delighted when they do. Right now, we have a white one thriving all by itself in the back garden. We like to think that these petunias are descendants of Larry’s mother’s flowers that she once grew here.
Out in the back yard I have Grandma Nichols’ wine and milk lilies and nearby are Grandpa Hayes’ pink roses—small ones that bloom only once a year, but most gloriously. Mama brought me the sycamore tree out front when it was just a twig in a duck-shaped plastic flowerpot. We never dreamed it would grow so big or play such a role in our family’s life. We may have enjoyed it more than any other plant on the place. Years ago, Stuart...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Jasmine and family trees
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)