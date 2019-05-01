If most of us were to stop and take an inventory of people we know as compared to those once known, it would become readily apparent many no longer have a presence in our lives. It could be for any number of reasons that the kid from the neighborhood with whom you used to hang out isn’t included in the contact list on your cell phone. There are many former “road dogs,” “besties,” “boys” and “BFF’s” who don’t visit or even bother to call and check on you like times in the past.
In truth, time has a way of simply purging certain people from our lives. It’s not uncommon for good friends, neighbors, and even relatives to find their own individual paths in the quest to live the best life possible. At least, what everyone considers to be best for them at any given moment. There are several factors that influence choices individuals make stemming from the reason for someone choosing to attend...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The supreme gardener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)