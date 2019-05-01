Emily Tomberlin Williams, 60, of Surrency, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.
Mrs. Williams was born October 26, 1958 in Wayne County to the late J.C. Tomberlin and the late Loualta Tillman Tomberlin. She was a member of the Baxley Christian Center and was a homemaker and a former clerk for Parker’s in Surrency.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Williams and two brothers, Jasper Tomberlin and Mark Tomberlin.
Survivors include her daughters, Shanna and James McCormick of Stockbridge and Felicia and Daniel Smith of Macon; sisters, Louise Tomberlin and Marie Tomberlin both of Baxley; brothers, Howard Tomberlin of Surrency and Roy Mincey of Bloomingdale; sisters in law, Toni Tomberlin and Jane Tomberlin both of Surrency. A grandson Jaxson Smith also survives.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Daniels officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Blake Tomberlin, Weston Tomberlin, James McCormick, Floyd Clough, Woody Childs, Metz Davidson, Timmy McGowan and Dillon Edenfield.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the staff of the 24/7 House, Pete and Glenda Wright, Mike Smith, Bob and Diana Highsmith, Wanda Stone, Mary Johnson, Cheryl Nipper and the Rev. Brad Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
