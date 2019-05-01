Martha Frances Herndon Jones, 86, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Jones was born May 26, 1932 in Appling County to the late Ellie Lee Herndon and the late Vera Baxley Herndon. She was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church where she served with the Ladies Circle and was a Church Camp Worker, Youth Group Leader and Sunday School Teacher. Mrs. Jones loved her family and she always put God first, family second and was a world class Mother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Jones, a sister Joann McMillian, brother Elmer Herndon and a granddaughter Katie Renee Jones.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters in law, Henry and Marsha Jones and Lee and Linda Jones all of Baxley; sisters and brother in law, Lillie Mae Beach, Dorothy Mincey both of Baxley, Eva Jean and Frank Dubberly of Savannah and Mamie Herndon of Bogart; brothers and sisters in law, Orville and Betty Herndon and George and Linda Herndon all of Baxley; grandchildren, Derek and Alisha Jones, Chris and Jennifer Jones, Lydia and Josh Stone, Brody Jones, Brett Morris, Dara Zacher and ten great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson, Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.
Active Pallbearers were Derek Jones, Brody Jones, Chris Jones, Jamie Johnson, Josh Stone, James Jones, Mattox Jones, and Brett Morris.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jimmy and Deleta Hopkins, Amy Taylor, The Pavilion B Hall Nursing Staff, Ladies Circle of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
Musical selections were rendered by The Beach Family.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
