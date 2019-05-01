Walk For Jesus Saturday

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, May 1. 2019
By Wanda Stone

The Body of Christ in Appling County is encouraged to come together on Saturday morning, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. to begin a Celebration Walk For Jesus beginning at the Northside Park (across from Parker Harrell building) and ending at the Baxley Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service. The service should end around 11:30 a.m.

Pastor Danny Horne, pastor at Zion Church of God, will begin the Walk with prayer. Stops will be made along the way to pray at the courthouse, hospital and board of education and finishing at the Baxley Church of God Youth facility where...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
