By Wanda Stone
The Body of Christ in Appling County is encouraged to come together on Saturday morning, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. to begin a Celebration Walk For Jesus beginning at the Northside Park (across from Parker Harrell building) and ending at the Baxley Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service. The service should end around 11:30 a.m.
Pastor Danny Horne, pastor at Zion Church of God, will begin the Walk with prayer. Stops will be made along the way to pray at the courthouse, hospital and board of education and finishing at the Baxley Church of God Youth facility where...
Walk For Jesus Saturday
