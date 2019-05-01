The 2019 Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Gala was held at The Barn at Melan Farms on Thursday, April 25. Hundreds of local business leaders, community members and officials showed up decked out in their best derby attire for this year’s Off to the Races theme.
Attendees enjoyed a live band, an illusionist show, great food and great fellowship. Also during the night...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Off to the Races
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)