LEGALS FOR 4-24-2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Deraimus E. Walker and Pamela Walker to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, dated February 23, 1990, and recorded in Deed Book 245, Page 659, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Forty Thousand Three Hundred and 0/100 dollars ($40,300.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on May 7, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia in Land Lot No. 332 and being more particularly described as follows: Starting at the intersection of the western right of way of Phillips Street and the northern right of way of Hopps Street; thence run North 68°00’ West a distance of 72.50 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 68°00’ West a distance of 155.0 feet to a point; thence run North 22°00’ East a distance of 145.0 feet to a point; thence run South 68°00’ East a distance of 155.0 feet to a point; thence run South 22°00’ West a distance of 145.0 feet to the said Point Of Beginning.
Said tract being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated 1/30/90 which is recorded at Plat Book 12, Page 131, Appling County Deed Records and which is hereby incorporated herein by reference for all purposes.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: USDA, Rural Development they can be contacted at (800) 349-5097 x 4500 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 1400 Independence Ave, SW, Procurement Management Division, Washington, District of Columbia 20250, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Pamela Walker and Deraimus E. Walker or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 202 Hopps Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture as Attorney in Fact for Deraimus E. Walker and Pamela Walker.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 18-08819
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the name change of:
Steven Witherspoon,
Petitioner.
CIVIL ACTION FILE #
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 6 day of February, 2019, Steven Witherspoon, filed a Petition to Change Name in the Superior Court of Appling County. Steven Witherspoon desires to change his/her from Steven Charles Witherspoon to Yedidyah Judah Ben Israel. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 6 day of February, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
Steven Witherspoon
Petitioner, Pro Se
Address: 175 COLONIAL DR
Baxley, GA 31513
Phone: 678-502-8469
Sworn to and affirmed before me, this
6 day of February, 2019
Lacey White
Notary Public
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY LEE WILLIAMS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Jimmy Lee Williams, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 4th day of April, 2019.
Juanita Williams, Executrix
403 Davis Landing Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
Notice of Incorporation
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate LifeStyle Yoga, LLC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 709 Ste C Blackshear Highway, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Phyllis Upchurch, Member.
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHERYL SPELL LAWRENCE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 9 day of April, 2019.
Thomas L. Lawrence, Administrator
4412 Lake Mayers Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF EARNEST ORAN DYAL
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 9 day of April, 2019.
Samuel Dyal, Administrator
8048 Ten Mile Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by William Joseph Blair to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, dated June 9, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 447, Page 93, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded in Deed Book 561, Page 788, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($51,714.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019, 888-850-9398x3705. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is William Joseph Blair or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 3345 Buck Head Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as Attorney in Fact for William Joseph Blair McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 301 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.47 acres, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North and East by lands of Larry Wilson; South by lands of Patricia Brown; and West by the Eastern right-of-way of Buckhead Road (County Road No. 36). For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof prepared by Martin Surveying & Mapping; certified by Glenn Martin, G.R.L.S. No. 2912, dated October 5, 2007 recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 572, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes. For title reference see deed recorded in Book 439, Page 133. Property Commonly Known As: 3345 Buck Head Road Baxley, GA 31513 MR/kdh 5/7/19 Our file no. 5439319 - FT2
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY,
GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD R. TOMBERLIN,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DONALD R. TOMBERLIN, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Diane Price,
Executrix of the Estate
of Donald R. Tomberlin
2520 Little McCall Road
Guyton, Georgia 31312
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Donald R. Tomberlin
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
