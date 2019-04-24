A timer sits in front of me and eats the seconds away, crunching into my day and my life, reminding me that time is relentless, ticking away as life moves along. It stops for no man--no woman either. During the crises of life, it seems to slow down for sorrows and the sorrows never seem to end. The rapturous seasons of life fly right by us, but really, time is just marching steadily along—never changing. It’s a baby crawling on the floor searching for pennies to cram into its mouth. It’s a teenager driving the restored, candy-apple red ’66 Mustang and picking up the brown-eyed girl for a movie. Time is a man kissing his wife as he leaves for the office and putting macaroni and cheese on his table before rushing off to coach little league. All too soon it’s a man snoring in his recliner, remote in hand and cat in lap, flipping through the endless channels and finding only nothing. It’s a hearse parked at Omega Cemetery and a weeping family. Time needs no one and is totally sufficient unto itself, marching steadily toward eternity.
Humans have had a love/hate relationship with time since the earth began. We don’t understand it and never will, but we love toying with the concept. If only we could control it. If only. Authors have written an infinite number of books about time machines. Just the idea of moving from one era to another is intriguing, to say the least. For example, I’d love to go back to...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
A time to live
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)