Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Lucille White, 83, who passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Jeff Davis Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Mrs. White along with her husband enjoyed going to area nursing homes where they would sing for the residents. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis White; parents, James and Lois Arnold Williams; two brothers, James “Buddy” Williams and Jerry Williams and sister, Doris Branch.
Survivors include her two sons, Wendell White and wife Jan and Jefferey White and wife Kim; three grandchildren, Derick White, Cory White and Ashley Edge; one great granddaughter, Everleigh Edge; one sister, Patricia Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Doug Weisel and Reverend Andrew Kersey officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were John Duncan, Jamie Duncan, Kevin Williams, Michael Willoughby, Hector Delgado and Chuck Thompson
Honorary pallbearers were Addie Dean, Frank O’Neal and all family and friends in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Lucille White.
