George Alfred McLellan, 68, went to be with his Lord Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home in Macon. George was born July 12, 1950 in Baxley, to the late Dennard and Mattie Lee Bennett McLellan.

Mr. McLellan was a US Army Veteran, retired from Southern Company and enjoyed his newfound adventure of a licensed ham radio operator.  He loved playing with his great grandson, his three fur-babies, and he attended Central Baptist Church in Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Darnell Fugate; two sons: John Dennard (Stacey) McLellan and Timothy (Timber) McLellan; an adopted daughter, Rhonda Judd Lee; a brother, David (Jeanene) McLellan; two sisters: Susan (David) Fennell and Denise (Bob) Tanner; nine grandchildren: Marli McLellan, Wyatt McLellan, Natalie Thomas, Luke McLellan, Alana McLellan, Paige Bailey, and Tanner Lee, and great grandson, Rylan McNeal; special friend Eddie Barra; along with numerous other family members and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. Kenyon Fennell officiating.
 
Inurnment was in Omega Cemetery.  

‘We will always carry your memory in our hearts’. 

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
