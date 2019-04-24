Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the passing of Kathleen Allmond Barr, 60, who passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after her long hard fight with an extended illness. She was born July 12, 1958, in Bethesda, Maryland and was the daughter of Hillard Allmond and Mary Pless Allmond. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, granny, aunt and friend. She lived in Florida most of her life and had just moved to Baxley in January. Although she was only here a few short months she made many friends and touched many hearts.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Wesley Barr; sister, Bonnie Carolyn Allmond; brother, Luke L. Allmond; grandson, Jonathan Kimmons and parents, Hillard and Mary Allmond.
Survivors include her children, Jamie Smith and husband Aaron of Baxley, Anthony Wales of Baxley and Amber Barr of Milton, FL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Lee Allmond and wife Linda, William Allmond and wife Kim, James Allmond and wife Janice and Troy Allmond; sister, Paula Cotton and Doug Tidewell and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Kathleen Barr.
KATHLEEN ALLMOND BARR
