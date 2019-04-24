On April 15, in the Superior Court of Appling County, Judge Stephen Scarlett opened seven indictments on the following individuals.
Randolph Dave Simmons was indicted for one count trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count possession of cocaine, one count possession of a controlled substance and one count obstruction of an officer.
Eric Mitchell Blanton was indicted for one count driving while license was suspended, one count driving under the influence (less safe) and one count obstruction of an officer.
Tyrice Harkeem Tigner...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Seven indicted in Appling Superior
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)