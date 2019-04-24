Despite chilly weather, the City of Baxley hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Water Works Park on Saturday, April 20. Many attended and excitement was in the air as children eagerly waited for the time they could finally hunt the eggs. When all the eggs had been found, many took the opportunity to...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
“I got one”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)