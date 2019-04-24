Back home and ready to hit the ground running

By Jamie Gardner
“I am glad to be back in the community and I want fans to know we need their support,” states new Appling County High School Pirate Basketball Head Coach Rufus McDuffie.
Coach McDuffie was born in Baxley, the tenth child of Doacha Lee and Lola McDuffie. Coach McDuffie attended Appling County schools and graduated in 1974. He stated he played
basketball under Coach Pete Aycock.
After high school, McDuffie attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, in Tifton, which was a junior college at that time. While at Tifton, he stated that he also played basketball with another Appling Countian, Richard Herrington.
After junior college Coach McDuffie moved to Statesboro and earned his B.S. in education from Georgia Southern University. Later he completed his masters and specialist degrees from Valdosta State University. After working as a first year coach and educator at Pierce County High School,...
