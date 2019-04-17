Not long after children start talking, they begin asking a most important lifelong question--“Why?”
“Why’s the grass green, Mama? Why do I have to pick up my toys, Daddy? Why can’t I have ice cream for dinner instead of spinach? Why do I have to go to school? Why can’t I live with Grandma and visit you on vacation?”
As we age, we learn that life is full of mystery. Everyone asks why. Volumes have been written about some of our unanswerable questions. “Why do bad things happen to good people,” and vicy, versy, as my grandpa used to say.
Many questions boggle my mind in the wee hours when I wake up and can’t go back to sleep. For example, my sister said to me one day, “Do you remember those matching yellow dresses that Mama made for us when we were little?”
“No,” I replied. “Are you sure they were yellow? I never liked yellow, especially when I was little. Why would Mama make me a yellow dress?”
“I don’t know, but we sure had them. We wore them to church often.”
Now the main question here is not the why of the yellow dresses, but why Sarah Nell and I have different memories of them. It’s a rare occasion that we remember the same thing.
I wish I could chat with Mama for a few minutes, to ask her why, but last week I realized that even that might not work. Calvin, my eldest son, asked me just last week, “Mom, do you remember when you whipped my butt with the old car antenna when I talked back to you?”
“Calvin, I never in my life hit you with a car antenna. I would never, ever do that.”
Laughing, he said, “I remember it well. I was a cocky teenager and ...
Life’s mysteries
