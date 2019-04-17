MOLLIE SUE KELLY PARKERSON

Mrs. Mollie Sue Kelly Parkerson, 92, of Eastman, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home. Mrs. Parkerson, born February 10, 1927, was a native of Chancey, a member of Milan Church of God, graduate of Chauncey High School, and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, arranging flowers and cooking for her church, sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and baking cakes. She was a daughter of the late Ola Stewart Kelly and Ralph B. Kelly, widow of Bealer Franklin Parkerson, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Swanson, son, Terry Parkerson, Grandson, Matt Parkerson, and four siblings, Robert Kelly, Alfred Kelly, Jane Herring, and Elizabeth Minter.

Survivors include daughter, Karen P. Brown (Danny) of Eastman; son, Franklin “Frank” Parkerson Jr. (Vickey) of Baxley; son-in-law, Donnie Swanson (Sullen); seven grandchildren, Jancy Caldwell (Patrick), Bonnie Moore (Paul), Shayne Godwin (Larry), Tony Bedsole, Terri Lynn Westberry, Chris Parkerson, and Paige Waters (Jason); 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet Wade of Douglas, Lois Meadors of New Mexico, and Joyce Bland of Chauncey; brother Stewart Kelly of Chauncey; two sisters-in-law, Louise Kelly and Katurah Kelly both of Chauncey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Chauncey City Cemetery, with the Rev. Donnie Swanson and Rev. Vaughn Clark officiating, with interment in Chauncey City Cemetery.

Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
