Ledaril Mosley, 71, of Baxley passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Mosley was born January 29, 1948, in Chatham County to the late James Clisby Mosley and the late Bertie Manning Mosley. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam Era and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mosley was preceded in death by his sisters, Alean Stanley, Birdie Lester, and Litherene Greer and his brothers, Elzie Larry Mosley, Sr., Joe Dennis Mosley, and Arthur Rayce Potter.
Survivors include his sons and a daughter-in-law, James Ledaril Mosley of Uvalda, Michael Paul and Tanya Mosley of Baxley, and William Andrew Mosley of Acworth; sister and brother-in-law, Lutricia and Ted Hudson of Jackson; grandchildren, Hunter Levi Mosley, Maci Michaela Mosley, and Anna Gail Mosley all of Baxley; and special friend, Susan McKinney. Special little next door friends, Sissy and Bubba McGuire also survive.
Graveside services were held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Justin McLellan and Chris Floyd officiating.
Remembrances may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
