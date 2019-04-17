Helen Hunter Aspinwall, 75, of Odum died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
The Appling County native had lived in Wayne County all of her adult life and was a Christian. She was the vice-president and secretary for Wayne Sheet Metal Company, a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edsel and Annie Belle Hunter.
Survivors are a husband of 53 years, Joe Aspinwall of Odum; three daughters, Karen (Randy) Williamson of Jesup, Amy Westberry and Wendi Moody, both of Odum; six grandchildren, Ashlie (Christopher) Pearce, Austin Lewis, Weston Moody, Maura Westberry, Whaley Moody, Wayden Moody; four great grandchildren, Anslie, Reese, Luke and Aiden; four sisters, Alice Faye Pittman, JoAnn (James) Dowd, Lora Carter, Doris (Charlie) Brown; a brother, E. F. (Pat) Hunter, Jr.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Varney Aspinwall officiating.
Interment followed in the Aspinwall Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Randy Williamson, Weston Moody, Christopher Pearce, Robbie Ammons, Mike Aspinwall, Carl Scarborough, Stuart Robinson and Phil Kay.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Hospice of South Georgia.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
