Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast slated

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Comments (0)
Everyone is extended a special invitation to attend this year’s Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 2, the National Day of Prayer, at the First Baptist Social Hall. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.
The guest speaker this year will be the Rev. Adam Ricker. Adam is a pastor in the United Methodist Church. He is a church planter and a conference speaker who is currently serving the Waterfront Church in Richmond Hill.

Adam lived in Baxley during his teenage years while his father, Rev. Mike Ricker, served as pastor of...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner