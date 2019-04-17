This past weekend at the Tennessee Relays, held on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Appling County’s very own Devon Moore won the 100-meter dash with time of 10.12 seconds. His time makes him the fourth fastest collegiate runner in the United States in all divisions. Devon is the former Georgia High School 2017 200-meter State Champion, as well as a champion and state record holder in the 4x100 meter relay.
Moore is enrolled as a sophmore at Carson Newman Christian University in Jefferson City, TN. According to a report from the university, Moore was the only Division II runner invited to compete in the 100 and 200-meter but due to precautionary reasons, he only competed in the shorter of the two events. He topped runners from Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, N.C. State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, among other Division I powerhouses in attendance. The next closest runner from a university came from the University of Tennessee Volunteers’ Mustaqeem Williams who finished at 10.23 seconds. Unattached runner Rondel Sorillo finished runner-up at 10.17 seconds.
“His resume this year is just downright...
Devon Moore quickly becoming one of the fastest in the nation
