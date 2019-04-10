During the process of my speaking with a neighbor last weekend, I’ll dub “Joe,” for the sake of reference. But during our conversation Saturday afternoon, he seemed noticeably absent from the discussion. I honestly don’t know whether it was a sense of heightened curiosity or just a matter of my being overly concerned but the obvious question had to eventually be posed.
When asked whether he was okay, Joe specified the job had been keeping him “on the go” so much until his wife and children had nearly forgotten what he looked like. Their youngest granddaughter, a two-year old toddler, had begun to identify my neighbor as “that other man who comes here.” That, he said, really started to put things into perspective for him regarding the number of hours spent on the road.
Joe disclosed that he’d been en route to make a delivery on one occasion and saw a sign confirming three miles to his next destination. He then stated realization set in when the voice of the woman inside the GPS woke him to inform of the need to re-route as the place had been passed a couple miles back. With no recollection of having driven five to seven miles, it was understandable why he’d become unnerved to the point of calling his dispatcher and advising he needed a break for an hour or so.
It’s not uncommon for us to push the envelope when trying to accomplish a particular task or meet a perceived “need” which often results with our bodies being deprived of the much needed rest that’s required. With life having become so fast-paced and everything needing to be done right away, there simply doesn’t seem to ever be enough hours in the day.
Doctors typically state the average amount of time required for sleep should be at least...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The design of the design
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)