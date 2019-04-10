Senility and such

Something in my brain malfunctions frequently, especially when I try to operate on automatic pilot. I realize that I am aging, but I cannot blame this condition on advanced years. I was born with my case of senility. It grew right along with me and is quite mature by now.
One of my problems is language. Words do not flow off my tongue or drip like honey to turn into beautiful oral constructions; instead, they trip, fall, and fracture themselves into shattered fragments on the floor. Just last weekend, I said to Larry, “I’ve sorted the clothes already. Will you put them in the microwave for me? Don’t forget to add detergent.” He understood me perfectly. We’ve lived together a long time. Once I said to him, “I’m glad you speak my language.”
“I do not speak it, dear,” he replied. “I just understand it. There’s a big difference. Never forget that.”
I go to the cabinet and stand in front of it, wondering what I needed from it. I make elaborate grocery lists and leave them posted on the refrigerator when I go to the store. I used to mail the phone bill twice and forget to pay the electric bill, or I send the electric bill to the phone company and vice versa, but online bill pay solved that particular problem for me. Sometimes people ask me if I don’t fear hackers and cyber theft. I confess that those things sometimes cross my mind, but I believe paying online is better for me than the old way. The bills actually get to my creditors. I’m told that lots of people do little absent-minded things like the ones I described. Maybe so. I hope I’m not the only nut in the world.
Last week I couldn’t find the peanut butter. I searched every cabinet, checked the living room, the bedrooms. I realize those are not the usual storage places for the peanut butter, but it was missing, after all. Finally, I gave up and went to get a glass of tea. When I opened the refrigerator, there was the peanut butter on the middle shelf right beside the...
