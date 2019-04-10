Time to shut down border, Mr. President

GUEST EDITORIAL
By Robert Romano
When even former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson from the Obama administration says there is a crisis at the border, you know it’s getting bad down there.
“By anyone’s definition, by any measure, right now we have a crisis at our southern border,” Johnson said on Cavuto Live, noting “there were 4,000 apprehensions in one day alone this past week, and we’re on pace for 100,000 apprehensions on our southern border this month.”
100,000 apprehensions would be even higher than February, which according to Customs and Border Patrol data set a decade monthly high of 76,103 apprehensions as drugs, gangs and human traffickers continue to press on the border.
The migrant caravans are getting larger than ever.
Johnson added, “That is by far a greater number than anything I saw on my watch in my three years as secretary of Homeland Security.” He’s right.
Apprehensions in 2018 averaged about 43,424 monthly, 34,626 in 2017, 46,114 in 2016, 37,071 in 2015 and 47,436 in 2014.
The is occurring as the southern border is being flooded with more illegal immigrants than the current federal system in place can reasonably process within the legally mandated 20 days to adjudicate asylum claims and the like. As a result, the torrent is forcing by law a catch-and-release program as the system is overwhelmed.
Now, President Donald Trump is threatening to close the entire southern border or large sections of it entirely to stem the flow. On March 29, he tweeted, “If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug[h] our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING… the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week.”
On April 3, Trump doubled down on the threat, demanding Congress get involved to eliminate legal requirements for catch-and-release: “Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Time to shut down border, Mr. President
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)