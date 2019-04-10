Inez T. Reeves, 95, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
Mrs. Reeves was born September 7, 1923, to the late John Taylor and the late Bertie Lou Jones Taylor.
Mrs. Reeves was a homemaker and bookkeeper for E.C. Reeves Construction. She had a love for gardening, needlework, family and friends. She was an active member of First Baptist Church serving as Sunday School Teacher for the Children’s Department, Choir Member, Julia Jarmen Circle and Queen Esther Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reeves was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, E.C. “Short” Reeves and daughter, Linda Gail Reeves; brothers, Audrey Taylor and Aubrey Taylor; sisters, Willie Ina Carter Woods and Jeanelle Kimbrel Mayers.
Survivors include her sister, Johnnie Faye Newton-Lamb (Orby), and her brother, Maxwell Taylor. Several special nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Howard, Rev. Tommy Jordan and Rev. Mike Redwine officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery
Active pallbearers were Randy Kimbrel, John Thomas Kimbrel, Rodney Taylor, Ray Tatum, James Clark and Carson Clark.
Honorary pallbearers were Kathy Solomon, Princez Baker, Brenda Rozier, Teresa Coley and Hospice of South Georgia.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams, Kara Clark and a congregational hymn lead by Rev. Jimmy Howard.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice of South Georgia 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga. 31545.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
