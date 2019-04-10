Gregory W. Kennedy, 61, of Baxley, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Kennedy was born March 11, 1958, in Appling County to the late Daniel Webster “Dan” Kennedy and the late Bronnie Aycock Kennedy. He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Mr. Kennedy was Vice President of Pineland Bank and served on the Appling County Hospital Authority and the Appling Heritage Center Board of Directors.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kennedy of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Kallie and Chris Taylor of Baxley; a step son and daughter in law, Chris and Jenica Arnaud of Baxley; sister, Jan Kennedy of Baxley. Step-grandchildren, Hansen Arnaud and Dagan Metts also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and Rev. Jim Snell officiating.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Ted Craven, Rocky Murphy, Brett Aycock, Chris Taylor, Chris Arnaud and Ronald Lynch.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Appling County Hospital Authority, members of the Kiwanis Club of Baxley, Officers, Director’s and Staff of Pineland Bank and the Appling County Heritage Center Board of Directors.
Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall.
Remembrances may be made to Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church, 3785 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GREGORY W. KENNEDY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)