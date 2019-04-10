Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Betty J. Haynes, 85, who passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Community Hospice in Vidalia. She was a native of Tift County living the past 49 years in Appling County. Mrs. Haynes was a homemaker working along side her husband at Dollywood for 10 years. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church and the Adult Ladies Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by he husband, Coleman Haynes and daughter, Pam Haynes.
Survivors include her two sons and daughter’s in-law, C.T. and Debbie Haynes and Tim and Dawn Haynes; three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson and Reverend James Minick officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Linton Deloach, Paul Hutchinson, Randy Roberson, Max Roberson, Roger Lightsey and Greg Kicklighter.
Honorary pallbearers were Community Hospice staff and the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Adult Ladies Sunday school class.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty J. Haynes.
BETTY J. HAYNES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)