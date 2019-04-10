Nobles Funeral home and Crematory announces the services of Mr. Ellis Stone, Jr., 69, who passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Mr. Stone was a heavy equipment operator with the Appling County Road Department retiring after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Pearl Herrington Stone, Sr.
Survivors include his daughter, Erica Stone of Baxley; three grandchildren, Addison Stone, Ethan Stone and Alexis Stone; one brother, Kenneth Stone of Baxley; nephew, Taff Vaughn of Baxley and other family also survive.
Memorial services were held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Reverend Darrell Quinn officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to memorial services at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Ellis Stone, Jr.
ELLIS STONE, JR.
