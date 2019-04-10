Randall S. Carter, 89, of Auburndale, Florida, passed away March 28, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Carter was born April 24, 1929, in Appling County. He moved to Auburndale as a child and was a lifelong resident. He was a retired master carpenter and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Geraldine.
Mr. Carter is survived by his four children, Rox Ann (Donnie), Gary (Gemma), Del Marie (Ken) and Donna (Jeff); his companion, Christine Skinner; 11 grandchildren, 15 great - grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Minick officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Jonathan Overstreet, Lance Overstreet, Eric Overstreet, Zachary Overstreet, Stephen Carter and Dale Carter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
