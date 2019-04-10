Robert Edgar Bryant, 88, of Sautee, and formerly of Appling County, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Mr. Bryant was born August 29, 1930, in Greensboro, to the late Will Bryant and the late Julia Hutchinson Bryant. He moved to Pierce County at six years old and attended the Pierce County Schools and graduated in 1950. He married Betty Sue Boyett on January 14, 1956, and they moved to Appling County.
Mr. Bryant served two years in the United States Army and was in Korea when the truce was signed. He attended Georgia Southern College from 1957 to 1960, and received a B.S. in mathematics. During the summers of 1963-66, he attended Alabama College and earned his MAT in science. He also had a triple-major in math, chemistry, and physics. Later, in the summers of 1970-71, he attended the University of Georgia for school administration.
In his 32 years in education, Mr. Bryant taught in Appling County for five years and in Pierce County for four years before returning to Appling County for the remainder of his career; 19 of those years as the principal of Fourth District Elementary School. He was honored to have been named STAR Teacher in 1961, 1963, and 1967.
In addition to teaching and administration, Mr. Bryant also served as the golf coach and was an avid golfer himself. He led his golf team to place third in state and has been nominated twice for the Appling County Sports Hall of Fame.
Mr. Bryant was a member of Helen First Baptist Church as well as The Georgia Retired Teachers Association and the White County Retired Teachers. He was a member and former President of the Appling County Retired Educators.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ethelyn Roddenberry; and his brothers, William H. Bryant, Jack Bryant, Leonard Bryant, Dewey Bryant, and David Bryant.
Survivors include his wife, Betty S. Bryant of Sautee; his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Wayne Moody of Lawrenceville; and grandchildren, Jason (Morgan) Moody and Allison Moody (Joe) Powell.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 1, 2019 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Holmes officiating and a eulogy by Jason Moody.
Interment followed in the church cemetery with military honors and Taps rendered by Robbie Tomberlin.
Active pallbearers were Joey Boyette, Mark Boyette, Tony O’Steen, Alan Johnson, Benji Tyre, Kerry Boyett, and Earl Boyett.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 1944 Piney Grove Church Road, Bristol, GA 31518, or to Helen First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, Helen, GA 30545.
Musical selections were rendered by Deborah Lightsey, Charlie Lightsey and Denise Bargeron.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
