By Helen Burkett Prencke
Over Spring Break, I received the opportunity to meet yet another wonderful example of people in our community who work together to help those in need. On Wednesday afternoon I sat down with some of the ladies behind a new brand of clothing made with love and prayers called “Sewing on Main Street” at the First Baptist Church in Baxley. It all started in the summer of 2016 with a sewing class initially designed for young girls to learn the basics of sewing. However, this morphed into a group of almost a dozen women who now come together the first Wednesday afternoon of every month to sew one of a kind clothing for people both here in Baxley as well as around the world! I can only imagine what it might sound like on one of these “sewing days” when all seven of the machines are busy purring and the women are socializing—discussing what color fabrics to pair and who might get to wear their handiwork!
The group initially started by making “pillowcase” dresses in size ? (yes that is one HALF) all the way up to size 16! Over 100 dresses have been sent with youth missionaries from the Hazlehurst First Baptist Church to Haiti and Honduras since 2016. In December, the extra dresses are folded into shoe boxes to be mailed out with Operation Christmas Child, depending on the dress sizes needed and if the clothing is appropriate for children in that region.
In addition to these wonderful dresses, the women now sew adult bibs and...
