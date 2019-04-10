County approves $5.7 million in road paving

The Appling County Commissioners met on April 2, at the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building, for a regular monthly meeting. During the meeting the commissioners approved a road paving bid for the grade, drain, base, paving and road striping of Piney Bluff, Old Field Cemetery, Hershel Tillman, Reese, Orvin/Vasco Johnson and Bethel Church roads. The only bid submitted was from Littlefield Construction and the bid amount was $5,730,170.00.
Commissioner Ronnie Rentz made a motion to approve the bid from Littlefield Construction. Commissioner Theordore Wilkerson seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously as Commissioners Charlie Leggett, Sarah Boatright and Daryl Edwards also voted in favor of the motion.
It was noted that representatives from Littlefield Construction, Everett Dykes Grassing and Georgia Asphalt Producers were present at the pre-bid meeting, but Littlefield Construction was the only contractor that submitted a bid.
Other business
Appling EMS Director Jimmy Twiggs updated the commission on the status of the two...
