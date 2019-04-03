By Noah Gardner
The Baxley City Council held a grievance hearing on March 25 at 9:00 a.m. to listen to an appeal filed on a grievance by Milton Shane Crosby. The rules of the grievance hearing followed the same rules as a magistrate court. The council acted as the judge with no jury. A total of nine witnesses were called. These witnesses were Alex Johnson, Joe Reading, Dale Sapp, Gilbert Ellis, David Gore, Reba Cash, Miranda Tanner, Police Chief James Godfrey and Crosby. The witnesses were kept in a separate room unable to hear the testimonies of the other witnesses. This ensured that no testimony would be influenced by another. Mark McManus, Mr. Crosby’s attorney, stated that Crosby had been a well known employee of the city for 20 years, and within those years he had never had a complaint filed against him or had any problems with any other employees. After August 2018 he had multiple write ups and then was terminated. Crosby filed the appeal to allow the council to hear his side of the story and to try to get his job back. Crosby was terminated from his job by City Manager Reid Lovett because he said that Crosby...
Council upholds termination
