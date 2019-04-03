LEGAL NOTICES FOR 4-3-2019

NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of MEREDITH JERONE LAMB, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notifiedto render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 18, 2019.
MELINDA JO LAMB ORTIZ, Executrix of
the Estate of MEREDITH JERONE LAMB,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:
Civil Action File No. 19-3-88C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, Appling County
Notice is hereby given that Corey Drake, the undersigned, filed his petition to the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 20 day of March, 2019, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Corey Daniel Drake to Daniel Ben Israel. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objection to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 20 day of March, 2019.
Corey Daniel Drake
Petitioner
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate REALTORS INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 5317 Nails Ferry Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Stephanie Capalbo.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
Notice of Incorporation
Notice is given that the Articles of Incorporation which incorporates FERRY ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH, INC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The Initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 983 Nails Ferry Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 895, Baxley, Georgia 31515. The initial registered agent at such address is James E. Dixon.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FOSTER ARNETTE OGDEN, Deceased.
ESTATE NO. 2019-32
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
CONSWELLOR DENISE OGDEN has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of FOSTER ARNETTE OGDEN, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted with out a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN F. PAGE, JR., Deceased.
ESTATE NO. 2019-34
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
BARBARA PAGE has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of JOHN F. PAGE, JR., deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. SECTION 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted with out a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACTLYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA,
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
37930678
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Sheryl Spell Lawrence
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-28
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Thomas L. Lawrence has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE TO DEBTORSAND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the Estate of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 5 day of March, 2019.
Gwen Starrick, Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased,
c/o E. Preston Johnson, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 304
Baxley, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Mr. Mitchell Gamble
Executor of the Estate of Christina Wright Ward
121 Northwood Drive
Baxley, GA 31513
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Earnest Oran Dyal,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-27
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Samuel Dyal has petitioned for (Samuel Dyal) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RONALD M. HUNTER, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Ms. Betty Susie Hunter
Executrix of the Estate of Ronald M. Hunter
1596 Sumner Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID LEON SELLERS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-88
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO: (all and singular the heirs of said Decedent,) (the beneficiaries under the will,) and whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before April 15, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the name change of:
Steven Witherspoon,
Petitioner.
CIVIL ACTION FILE #
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 6 day of February, 2019, Steven Witherspoon, filed a Petition to Change Name in the Superior Court of Appling County. Steven Witherspoon desires to change his/her from Steven Charles Witherspoon to Yedidyah Judah Ben Israel. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 6 day of February, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
Steven Witherspoon
Petitioner, Pro Se
Address: 175 COLONIAL DR
Baxley, GA 31513
Phone: 678-502-8469
Sworn to and affirmed before me, this
6 day of February, 2019
Lacey White
Notary Public
Aviso público de audiencia pública y solicitud de comentarios públicos sobre el
Plan de Acción Anual propuesto por el Estado de Georgia para el año fiscal 2019, el segundo año del Plan Consolidado 2018-2022
El estado de Georgia organizará una audiencia pública y un seminario web para presentar su Plan de Acción propuesto para el año fiscal 2019, el segundo de cinco años del Plan Consolido 2018-2022.
El Plan de Acción anual indica cómo los fondos anticipados recibidos del Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD) de los EE. UU. Se implementarán desde el 1 de Julio del 2019 hasta el 30 de Junio del 2020 para los siguientes programas: Subsidio global para el desarrollo comunitario (CDBG), Asociaciones de inversión de HOME (HOME), la subvención para soluciones de emergencia (ESG), oportunidades de vivienda para personas con SIDA (HOPWA) y los programas del Fondo Nacional de Fideicomiso para la Vivienda (NHTF).
El Plan proporciona estrategias e inversiones de los recursos para abordar las necesidades de vivienda y desarrollo comunitario, las barreras a la vivienda justa y los peligros de la pintura a base de plomo. El Plan incluye todos los registros de participación de la ciudadanía/consultas.
El Estado de Georgia anima a todos sus residentes, sub-receptores y beneficiarios, agencias públicas y otras partes interesadas a asistir a esta audiencia pública y / o seminario web y enviar cualquier comentario por escrito a la agencia.
El período de comentarios públicos para el Plan está abierto desde el 1 de abril del 2019 hasta el 1 de mayo del 2019.
La audiencia pública se llevará a cabo:
Miércoles 17 de abril de 2019
10: 00- 11:00 AM
Georgia Department of Community Affairs
60 Executive Park South NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sala de juntas # 302
El webinar se llevará a cabo:
Jueves, 18 de abril 2: 00-3: 00 PM
Para participar en el webinar regístrese aquí: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1458795041802140674
Las copias del plan propuesto y los datos de apoyo se pueden descargar de forma gratuita aquí https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4566 Para solicitar copias impresas del plan propuesto o copias de los datos utilizados, por favor envíe un correo electrónico a Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov.
Por correo:
Georgia Department of Community Affairs, ATTN: Plan de Acción Anual 2019, Samanta Carvalho, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, 60 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
Por correo electrónico: Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov
Por TDD: 404-679-0567
Comuníquese con DCA en Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov (TDD: 404-679-0567) para cualquier acomodación necesaria.
El DCA está preparado para proporcionar servicios apropiados de idiomas para personas que no hablan inglés (LEP). Los intérpretes de español, chino, coreano y / o vietnamita pueden estar disponibles a su solicitud. Identifique los servicios de idiomas necesarios 10 días antes de la audiencia pública, incluidos los idiomas en que se requieren dichos servicios.
La traducción del aviso y los servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles a su solicitud.
El DCA cumple con el Título II de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades de 1990 y la Ley de Rehabilitación de 1973. Las personas con discapacidades que puedan necesitar ayudas auxiliares o modificaciones especiales para participar en el proceso de comentarios públicos deben llamar al (404) 679-0567 o enviar un correo electrónico a Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov.
Las personas que buscan adaptaciones razonables o con necesidades específicas de ADA deben enviar un correo electrónico a fairhousing@dca.ga.gov. Visite https://dca.ga.gov/fairhousing para obtener más información.
Public notice of the public hearing and request for public comment on the State of Georgia’s proposed Annual Action Plan for FFY 2019, the second year of the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan
The State of Georgia will host a public hearing and webinar to present its proposed Action Plan for FFY 2019, the second year of the five-year 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan.
The Annual Action Plan indicates how anticipated funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be implemented from July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020 for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Programs.
The Plan provides strategies and investments of resources to address housing and community development needs, barriers to fair housing, and lead-based paint hazards. The Plan includes all records of citizen participation/consultation.
The State of Georgia encourages all of its residents, sub-recipients and grantees, public agencies, and other interested parties to attend this public hearing and/or webinar and submit any written comments to the agency.
The public comment period for the Plan is open from April 1, 2019, through May 1, 2019.
The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00- 11:00 AM at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, 60 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 2:00-3:00 PM. To participate in the webinar register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1458795041802140674
Copies of the proposed plan and supporting data may be downloaded for free at https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4566
To request hard copies of the proposed Plan or copies of data used:
By mail: Georgia Department of Community Affairs, ATTN: Annual Action Plan 2019, Samanta Carvalho, Office of Community Housing Development, 60 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
By email: Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov By TDD: 404-679-0567
Please contact DCA at Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov (TDD: 404-679-0567) for any necessary accommodation.
DCA is prepared to provide appropriate language services for non-English-speaking (LEP) individuals. Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and/or Vietnamese interpreters can be made available upon request. Please identify any language services needed 10 days prior to the public hearing, including in which language(s) such services are required.
Translation of the notice and interpretation services for this event are available upon request.
Traducción de la notificación y servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles a pedido.
DCA complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids or special modification to participate in the public comment process should call (404) 679-0567 or email Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov.
Individuals seeking reasonable accommodations or with specific ADA needs should email fairhousing@dca.ga.gov. Visit https://dca.ga.gov/fairhousing for more information.
LEGAL NOTICES FOR 4-3-2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)