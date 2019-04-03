On Saturday night as I drove home from the First United Methodist Church’s presentation of “Three on a Bench,” I noticed the unusually dark sky above Pine Grove and wondered if a thunder storm were coming. I didn’t remember reading about one in the forecast, but forecasts are chancy at best. Maybe it was smoke. Someone had been burning a field before I left the house. I guess it was a field. I saw flames shooting high in the air back behind the field in front of my house, but I was in a bit of a hurry and hadn’t paid too much attention. Anyway, that had been 2 hours before. What exactly was I seeing now?
I felt the familiar lurch of my stomach as I saw a bright red glow in the darkness ahead. The sight snatched me back to 1970 and a far darker night, one of the darkest nights of my life. It was August and hot! I had packed Calvin, my one-month-old baby, in his carrier and we went to Hazlehurst to pick up Larry, who was working the evening shift at the time. Our other vehicle needed some work and Larry planned to do it the next day. When I arrived at the plant, I parked across the street and waited for midnight to arrive.
After a few minutes, Larry appeared, carrying his lunchbox and wearing a grin. It had been a long day, but it was over. I slid over and he slipped behind the wheel. We chattered on the way home about his day and mine. I was leaving in a few days to move to Augusta to do my student teaching, and I had started packing already. We laughed and talked nonstop until we were leaving Graham. That’s when I suddenly noticed the bright red glare flickering over the tall pines to my right...
When tragedy strikes
