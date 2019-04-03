Being the best you

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
Comments (0)
It’s rather ironic that during this age of individual freedoms and everybody wanting to make their unique fingerprint on society, the number of people you find personifying someone other than who they are. Many who subscribe to the belief that imitation is the biggest form of flattery still maintain their individuality. The question remains; how does one “become” someone other than whom they are but assert being unique in the same instant?

This is but a small example of the growing spirit of disconnect among people of virtually every culture as everyone appears to be making their best efforts to lead, but follow, at one and the same time. Not surprisingly, society appears to be in a virtual tail spin as the image develops of an unwise dog, literally, chasing his tail.

The unspoken feat of every person is to officially establish himself on his own merits while, erroneously, following the...
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner