Mrs. Floretta Gibbs King, 93, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 1, 1925 to the late Willie and Lottie Gibbs of Surrency. She married Roger King in 1970.
She was employed with Appling County Board of Education for over 25 years. Floretta’s pride and joy was her children. She later adopted Jerome and Mary Bell. She enjoyed cooking, feeding her family and taking care of a number of children. She was a member of the Surrency Grove Baptist Church.
Proceeded in death by her husband Roger King and her sister Sevella Gibbs McNeely, three bothers; Ernest Gibbs, Dewitt Gibbs, and Moses Gibbs. She leaves to mourn her chidren; Laura Jean Roberts of Baxley, Georgia Adolph (Rose Gibbs) of Sarasota, Florida, Jerome (Beatrice) Bell of Surrency, and Mary Bell of Hinesville. Sisters Zola Mae Gibbs of Baxley, Ella Bert (Carl) Marion of Alma, and Flossie White of Surrency, one sister-in-law Gerdine Jones of Baxley. Grandchildren; Ronald (Teresa) Roberts, Jessica Lynn Roberts, Adreanna Carson, Paul (Tangela) Williams, Ta’tanisha Gibbs, Lakisha Wilkerson, Darrly Thomas, Derrick Thomas, Robert Thomas, Robin Gibbs, and Mia Williams. Thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Surrency Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating.
Internment followed at the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Mike Gibbs, EJ Hayes, Marcus Gibbs, Stanley Gibbs, Lothair White, and James Gibbs.
Honorary Pallbearers were Deacons and Spanish Oaks Hospice.
Music selections were made by the choir, Lance Newkirk, Bishop Sherwood Gibbs, and Jason Powell.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
