Mr. Jerry Howard, son of the late Jackson and Hazel Howard, was born on August 30, 1953 in Baxley. He departed this life to rest from all his labor on March 13, 2019.
Jerry was educated in the Appling County School System. He proudly received his GED from the Cornerstone Christian Correspondence School. He was employed for many years with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Jerry was a member of Holy Temple Pentecostal Church in Glennville. During his membership he was faithful and served in various capacities, including Usher, Armour Bearer, and Bus Driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Hazel Howard; spouse, Mary Jean Howard; and siblings, Jimmy Howard, Nora Singletary, and JoAnn Simmons.
Fond memories of Jerry will be forever cherished by his stepdaughter; Nina Ellis of Baxley; siblings, Johnny Howard (Beth) of Baxley, Hezekiah Simmons of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Pat Cooper of Warner Robins; special niece, Cynthia Jamsa of Surrency; special sister-in-law, Margaret Howard of Baxley. Jerry also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his memories that will always be filled with joy and laughter.
Funeral Services were held Monday, March 18, 2019 at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Christopher Wilson Pastor and Overseer Dexter Edwards officiating.
Interment followed at Miles Cemetery in Baxley.
Active Pallbearers were Erin Daniels, Raymond Killiebraw, Norman Smith, Benjie Higgins, Nick Brannon, Billy Richardson, Travis Bell, Dale Murray, Kelly Murphy, Tony Tillman, Wayne Crosby, and Kevin Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers were James Vann, Anthony Cook, Maurice Reed, Mother Callie Fields, Jackie Smith, State of Georgia Employees, and Appling County Employees.
Musical Selections were made by the choir, Mr. Tony Tillman, and Minister Peggy Fletcher.
Professional Services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
JERRY HOWARD
