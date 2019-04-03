Mary “Sue” Lewis Tyre, 71, of Waycross, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Waycross Health and Rehab from an extended illness.
She was born in Hazlehurst, to Ben Lewis, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Lewis. Mrs. Tyre was married to the late Lamar Allen Tyre.
She grew up in Alma, but resided in Waycross for the past several years. Mrs. Tyre was a homemaker and had a love for nature and animals.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Lewis, Jr.; her husband Lamar Allen Tyre; one brother, Ben Lewis, III.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Allen Tyre (Jamie) of Alma, Dee Dee Chancey (Ervin) of Fleming, Donna Tyre of Waycross; grandchildren, William Kyle Tyre of Waycross, Jeffrey Allen Tyre, II of Douglas, Kevin Matthew Tyre of Douglas, Caden Ervin Chancey of Fleming, Tyler Weaver (Chasity) of Baxley, Megan Bezonia of Alma; great-grandchild, Maverick Aaron Bennett of Alma; mother, Mary Elizabeth Lewis of Alma; sisters, Janice Helton of Alma, Kathy Lee (Jimmy) of Alma; sisters-in-law, Susan Eason O’quinn of Baxley, and Pamela Lewis of Atlanta; Brothers-in-law, William Payne Eason (Sandra) of Baxley, Graham Bryan Eason (Teresa) of Washington; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family received friends Thursday evening (March 14, 2019) from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorialization was by cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
