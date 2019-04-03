MARIE DEEN JOHNSON

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
Comments (0)
Marie Deen Johnson, 54, of Baxley, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Marie was born April 12, 1964 in Bacon County to the late Darlin Denny Deen and the late Elizabeth Janie Yawn Deen.  She was formerly employed at Interstate Credit Union and was once a Bus Driver for McDuffie County School System.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky Johnson of Baxley; daughter, Taylor Johnson of Baxley; sisters and brothers in law, Teresa and Clyde Eason of St. Mary’s, Patty Tanner of Lumber City and Rhonda and Kip Davis of Baxley.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Grimes officiating and a eulogy by Nathan Wiggins.

Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers were Scottie Tanner, Josh Eason, Mitch Eason, Austin Lott, Gene Thompkins and Craig Causey.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner