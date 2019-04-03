Marie Deen Johnson, 54, of Baxley, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Marie was born April 12, 1964 in Bacon County to the late Darlin Denny Deen and the late Elizabeth Janie Yawn Deen. She was formerly employed at Interstate Credit Union and was once a Bus Driver for McDuffie County School System.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Johnson of Baxley; daughter, Taylor Johnson of Baxley; sisters and brothers in law, Teresa and Clyde Eason of St. Mary’s, Patty Tanner of Lumber City and Rhonda and Kip Davis of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Grimes officiating and a eulogy by Nathan Wiggins.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were Scottie Tanner, Josh Eason, Mitch Eason, Austin Lott, Gene Thompkins and Craig Causey.
Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
