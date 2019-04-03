Myrtle Perry Aycock, 96, of Baxley, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Tennille Retirement Home in Tennille.
Mrs. Aycock was born September 26, 1922, in Crisp County to the late William Jackson Perry and the late Susie Widdon Perry. She was a member of the Baxley Church of God and was a member of the Bridge Clubs. Mrs. Aycock was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aycock was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Aycock, and her siblings, E. J. Perry, Leatha Perry Tomberlin, Edward Loma Perry, James Perry and Edna Perry Tomberlin.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, George Eugene and Lee Smith Aycock of Sandersville and Carl Jackson and Susan Horen Aycock of Brookhaven, MS. Grandchildren, Tara Aycock Newton of Suwanee, Jason Christian Aycock of Augusta, Carl Atticus Aycock of Dublin, Courtney Aycock Grill of Birmingham, AL, Benjamin Taylor Aycock of Charlotte, NC, Anne Claire Aycock of Birmingham, AL and seven great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Robbie Tomberlin and Rev. Pete Aycock officiating and eulogies by Joan Dyal, Teresa Moore and Cyndy Ward.
Interment followed in the Holland Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Jason C. Aycock, Carl A. Aycock, Keith Dyal, B. Taylor Aycock, James Robert Tomberlin and Brian Newton.
