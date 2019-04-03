Crime Victims’ Memorial Service slated for April 9

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
Comments (0)
District Attorney Jackie L. Johnson of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit would like to extend an invitation to the community to attend the annual Crime Victims’ Memorial Ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m., at the Appling County Sheriff’s Complex. The sheriff’s office is located at 560 Barnes Street in Baxley.

The Crime Victims’ Memorial Wall will be on display at the Appling County Courthouse Annex located at 69 Tippins Street in Baxley, from Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner