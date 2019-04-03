District Attorney Jackie L. Johnson of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit would like to extend an invitation to the community to attend the annual Crime Victims’ Memorial Ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m., at the Appling County Sheriff’s Complex. The sheriff’s office is located at 560 Barnes Street in Baxley.
The Crime Victims’ Memorial Wall will be on display at the Appling County Courthouse Annex located at 69 Tippins Street in Baxley, from Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12.
Crime Victims’ Memorial Service slated for April 9
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)