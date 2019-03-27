LEGALS FOR 3-37-2019

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 25th day of February, 2019.
ANASTASIA McLAIN AND MEGAN KIMBERLY, CO-EXECUTRIXES OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY,
DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31515
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from OMAR MARTINEZ and JHANET GARCIA to FNB South, dated April 19, 2005 recorded in Deed Book 402, Pages 626-632, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.88 acres, more or less, of Land Lot NO. 292, described more particularly as follows: Beginning at the point where the Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street intersects with the Northerly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street as the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 30 degrees 57 minutes West a distance of 358.66 feet along the Northly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street to the Easterly edge of the right of way of a drainage canal; thence North 40 degrees 01 minutes West a distance of 287.79 feet along said edge of said right of way of said drainage canal; thence North 44 degrees 47 minutes East a distance of 323.90 feet; thence South 44 degrees 42 minutes East a distance of 200.09 feet along said Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street to said Point of Beginning. Said tract being bound now or formerly as follows: Northerly by lands now or formerly of Audell Turner; Easterly by Cadillac Street; Southerly by Griffin Street; and Westerly by a drainage canal. Said tract being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated August 9, 1978, recorded in Deed Book 181, Page 503, Appling County, Georgia deed records, which is incorporated herein for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Property address: 770 Cadillac Dr, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # S003-066
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated April 19, 2005 in the original principal amount of $39,175.00 and a Note dated March 19, 2015 in the amount of $30,839.21 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Omar Martinez and Jhanet Garcia
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of January, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Omar Martinez
and Jhanet Garcia
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912) 384-7109
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of MEREDITH JERONE LAMB, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notifiedto render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 18, 2019.
MELINDA JO LAMB ORTIZ, Executrix of
the Estate of MEREDITH JERONE LAMB,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:
Civil Action File No. 19-3-88C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, Appling County
Notice is hereby given that Corey Drake, the undersigned, filed his petition to the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 20 day of March, 2019, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Corey Daniel Drake to Daniel Ben Israel. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objection to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 20 day of March, 2019.
Corey Daniel Drake
Petitioner
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate REALTORS INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 5317 Nails Ferry Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Stephanie Capalbo.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
Notice of Incorporation
Notice is given that the Articles of Incorporation which incorporates FERRY ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH, INC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The Initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 983 Nails Ferry Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 895, Baxley, Georgia 31515. The initial registered agent at such address is James E. Dixon.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FOSTER ARNETTE OGDEN, Deceased.
ESTATE NO. 2019-32
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
CONSWELLOR DENISE OGDEN has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of FOSTER ARNETTE OGDEN, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted with out a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN F. PAGE, JR., Deceased.
ESTATE NO. 2019-34
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
BARBARA PAGE has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of JOHN F. PAGE, JR., deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. SECTION 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted with out a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACTLYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA,
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
37930678
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz to SUNTRUT BANK, SOUTHEAST GEORGIA, N.A. dated 4/30/1997 and recorded in Deed Book 302 Page 796 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $33,600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.33 Acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 294, being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS #2477, dated 4/28/97, recorded at Plat Book 14, Page 253, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.
This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 544 Beach Road, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz or tenant or tenants.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Loan Resolution Department
3217 South Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
(888) 349-8955
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B as agent and Attorney in Fact for James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1012-666275A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1012-666275A
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Sheryl Spell Lawrence
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-28
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Thomas L. Lawrence has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES E KIGHT, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of Charles E. Kight, Sr., deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 28 day of February, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Charles E. Kight Sr., deceased
3874 Altamaha School Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
NOTICE TO DEBTORSAND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the Estate of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 5 day of March, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Gwen Starrick, Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased,
c/o E. Preston Johnson, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 304
Baxley, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Mr. Mitchell Gamble
Executor of the Estate of Christina Wright Ward
121 Northwood Drive
Baxley, GA 31513
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RONALD M. HUNTER, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Ms. Betty Susie Hunter
Executrix of the Estate of Ronald M. Hunter
1596 Sumner Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Earnest Oran Dyal,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-27
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Samuel Dyal has petitioned for (Samuel Dyal) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
