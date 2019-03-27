“Is Brenda Starr here,” he’d asked as he walked in the front door.
My immediate response would be, “Come on in Bald Eagle.”
That was the normal greeting employees here at the newspaper would hear, as Billy Lewis would walk through the front door looking to have a conversation with me. Mr. Billy and I had a number of conversations over the years. I called him Bald Eagle because he was once accused of removing an eagle statue from the old U.S. Post Office building that now serves as the Appling County Magistrate Office.
Billy’s business (which is now owned and operated by his son), Lewis Battery and Electric, had an eagle statue on its façade very similar to the one that was removed from the old post office. However, Billy had his eagle long before the post office ever moved.
At first, he’d come in and share thoughts about things going on in the community and offer his opinion on how we could make things better in Baxley and Appling County. The majority of the time, I agreed with his opinions. As time progressed Billy and I began to share personal stories with each other. I learned a lot about Billy Lewis and I considered him a friend.
I learned that Mr. Billy was a waist gunner on B17s during World War II. Twice he was shot down during the war, and he also managed to escape...
Special men I will miss
