Gary D. Patterson, age 73, of Baxley, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Appling Healthcare.
Mr. Patterson was born July 8, 1945, in Ware County to the late Leo James Patterson, Sr. and the late Sallie Miles Patterson. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War and received Recognition of Meritorious Performance of Duty. He was a retired Public Works Director for the City of Baxley and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, where he served for many years as a deacon, choir leader, and in many other capacities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William James Patterson, Dorothy Wilson, Augrey Tanner, Robert Miles, Dewight Miles, Frances Waters, Leo James Patterson, Jr. and his parents-in-law, Herman and Mildred Davis.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Judy Davis Patterson; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Frank Hutcheson; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Emma Patterson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dinah and Curtis Smith and Annie Ruth and Randy Gilliam; sister-in-law, Mary Addie Patterson. Nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends, Johnnie and Betty Copeland also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Brian Horton, Keith Davis, Kip Davis, Ricky Carter, Earl Miller and Jamie Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were the Adult Sunday School Class at Riverside Baptist Church and past and present employees of the City of Baxley.
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation accompanied by Cheryl Weaver, Jamie Sharpe and Da’Neil Sharpe.
Remembrances may be made to Riverside Baptist Church Building Fund 6485 E. River Rd., Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GARY D. PATTERSON
