Wayne Jones, age 71, of Baxley, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Jones was born December 18, 1947, in Appling County to the late James Colon Jones and the late Minnie Lee McDaniel Jones. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was a retired farmer and rural mail carrier.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Jones and granddaughter, Kagen Jones; sisters, Helen Gardner, Linda Jones, Barbara Ann Jones, Melba Jones, Ernestine Dickens, Almeida Hutchinson, and Virginia Hartken; and brothers, Carl Jones, Glenn Jones, and J. C. Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Jones of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Kresha and Chuck Aycock of Hazlehurst; son and daughter-in-law, Colon and Amy Jones of Baxley; sisters, Marie Yandell and Georgie Mathis both of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Christian Jones of Baxley and Zander Aycock of Hazlehurst; step granddaughter, Marie Bui ; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Gardner and Rev. Benji McReady officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Micah Yandell, Greg Yandell, Jamie Gardner, Timothy Gardner, Freddie Gardner, and Amos Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnny and Lillian Aycock, Billy and Patricia O’Berry, Ronald and June Bullard, Dale Ray, Laura Spivey, Larry and Karon Carter, Jimmy and Connie Miles, Bill Branch, Employees of the Baxley Post Office, and all friends in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to The Gideons P.O. Box 403 Baxley, Georgia 31515.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
WAYNE JONES
