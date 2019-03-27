On March 19 Appling County Superior Court Judge E. M. Wilkes III opened 16 indictments on the following individuals.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Labaco was indicted for, four counts felony murder, one count criminal intent to commit a felony, one count conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count armed robbery, one count conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count theft by taking and one count tampering with evidence.
Daisy Miranda Lott was indicted for, two counts ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Sixteen indicted
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)