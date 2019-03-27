Baxley Police report kidnapping and rape

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, March 27. 2019
According to a Baxley Police Department news release, on March 10 at approximately 2:17 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Captain Joe’s in reference to an incident that had occurred earlier at the Key West Inn. On arrival the complainant told officers that she had been held against her will inside a motel room at the Inn, where she was beat on and raped several times over the course of several hours before she gained a chance to escape and seek help.

After a lengthy investigation,...

