Dine and Dash!

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, March 27. 2019
Comments (0)
By Helen Burkett Prencke

Bright and early before the sun rose on Saturday morning Boy Scout Troop 472 greased up the griddles for their annual Pancake Breakfast at the First United Methodist Church. Outside, as the sky turned pink with dawn’s early light, runners gathered in the parking lot of Miles-Nobles Funeral Home for what has become the “City of Baxley Fun Run and 5K.”

By the time the starting whistle blew...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner